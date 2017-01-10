2 suspects rob victim at gunpoint near VCU

A victim was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint near VCU, according to campus police.

Officers say the victim was approached by two suspects around 9:26 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Lombardy St.

The suspects asked to use his cell phone. Then they displayed handguns, took the phone, and ran off, police say.

According to VCU police, the suspects are two black men. One was wearing a black hoodie and a black hat, while the other was wearing a yellow hoodie and a black stocking cap.

Anyone who knows anything about this case can call VCU Detectives at 804-828-6409.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12