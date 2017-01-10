Parham Road back open after crash that knocked out power to thousands

Parham Road is back open and power has been restored following an accident Tuesday morning in Henrico.

Police say a driver hit a power pole at the intersection of Parham Road and Mayland Drive early Tuesday. Travel lanes in both directions were closed for hours, according to VDOT, and more than 4,000 Dominion customers were left without power. Power was restored to nearly all customers by 7 a.m.

The woman involved in the accident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was charged with reckless driving.

There was also another accident on Parham Road, near Tucker High School, but police said the accident was unrelated to the outages.

