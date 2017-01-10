Chesterfield road closed due to icy conditions

With frigid temperature again Tuesday morning, icy conditions are still a concern for many roads in Central Virginia.

In fact, Chesterfield crews closed one neighborhood road because it's too dangerous to drive.

McRae Road, which is just off of Buford Road, was shut down because of concerns over icy conditions, according to 511. The road is closed from Kenwin Road to Hazen Street.

However, overall conditions have improved since Monday morning.

During the overnight hours, VDOT focused on secondary roads and neighborhood streets. Crews had to bring in specialized equipment to help remove snow and ice packs.

While interstates and primary routes are mostly clear, crews will continue to monitor for any refreeze overnight that could still make things slippery for Tuesday morning's commute.

RIGHT NOW- McRae Rd in Bon Air is CLOSED due to ice! Very slick out here #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/e01vV0kSpv — Colleen Quigley (@ColleenNBC12) January 10, 2017

