Chesterfield woman wants to know: Are you missing your wedding dress from '96?

Investigators say a juvenile is in custody, accused of breaking into a home on Kendrick Road in Chesterfield and setting it on fire.More >>
Investigators say a juvenile is in custody, accused of breaking into a home on Kendrick Road in Chesterfield and setting it on fire.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 60-year-old man died in a fiery crash in Chesterfield last month.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a 60-year-old man died in a fiery crash in Chesterfield last month.More >>
ALDI is holding a hiring event on Wednesday for store associate positions in Midlothian and several other Central Virginia locations.More >>
ALDI is holding a hiring event on Wednesday for store associate positions in Midlothian and several other Central Virginia locations.More >>
A suspect led Chesterfield police in a car chase to Petersburg, and then the suspect got out of the car and made a run for it.More >>
A suspect led Chesterfield police in a car chase to Petersburg, and then the suspect got out of the car and made a run for it.More >>
Chesterfield police have identified the person who died in a fatal crash late Wednesday evening.More >>
Chesterfield police have identified the person who died in a fatal crash late Wednesday evening.More >>