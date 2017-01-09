Getting neighborhood roads clear of snow, ice could take days

Part of the reason there are so many school closings for Tuesday is because of the threat of refreezing on neighborhood streets - which would make it difficult for school buses to navigate.

Crews working around the clock are running into challenges. Cars have been slipping and sliding all day long. In Richmond, the picture is no different from road conditions in counties all across the area.

With streets covered in snow, some drivers are still bracing the roads.

"I'm not having that much trouble with the four-wheel drive when I engage it," said Kirby Rose.

But others are waiting for it to clear up.

"Four-wheel drive doesn't really stop ice," said Travis Hicks.

It's been a waiting game indeed.

"It's a shame we have to wait so long for our street to be cleared," said Alice Moore.

She lives on Decker Road in South Richmond. One word comes to mind to describe her neighborhood.

"Very icy," Moore said.

It’s still icy days after the storm.

"This is like every year, because last year it was the same way," she said.

It's not just Richmond neighbors dealing with this. In Chesterfield, neighbors are waiting on relief too. Off Hopkins Road, drivers were battling a sheet of ice Monday night.

"They're horrible. They're all ice. It's just a big sheet of ice…I feel like nothing's been plowed at all," said Kayla Kunnecke.

To the credit of snow removal crews, they've actually been hard at work, but the weather hasn't been on their side. Bitter cold temperatures are causing roads to refreeze, and this could be the case until later this week when we finally get a warm up.

"They've salted it, but as far as plowing it, they're a little late. Most of it is ice," Hicks said.

Crews first focused their efforts on interstates and major highways, and you can see the results there. Now getting to you may take time and cooperation from Mother Nature.

"I like the snow, but not when it's like this. It's too much now," Kunnecke added.

VDOT is handling the roads for every county in our area except for Henrico. Henrico is maintaining its own roads. So are cities and towns like Richmond. All of which are waiting on the weather to get neighbors up and running again.

