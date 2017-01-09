Chester woman needs help buying a new furnace

A Chester woman reached out to 12 On Your Side for help on this record-setting cold day. Her furnace broke and she says she can't afford to replace it, so she's doing everything she can to try to keep her and her kids warm.

Carol Hardy says her furnace broke a couple of years ago and she hasn't had the money to replace it. She's working part time to support herself and her two teenagers and she was very emotional Monday night saying it's time to ask for help - for the sake of her family.

"I was so cold, that's why I had to call somebody, I was so cold," Carol Hardy said.

She’s made a couple of calls - to a contractor, who came out to look at her heating system, and to 12 On Your Side. Hardy says she works part time but can't afford to replace the furnace, although she's still waiting for the estimate to come back.

"Give me a chance, put me on a payment plan, I can work and pay for it," Carol said while fighting back tears.

With the furnace out, she's using a few electric heaters to get by, along with a hat and warm socks. She's even resorted to using the electric oven to help warm the home where she lives with her two kids. She says she's trying, but after struggling through two winters she needs some help.

"That's how we live, last year we did the same way. It's gonna be alright," Carol said.

Hardy is hoping someone can help her get started with the cost of the furnace. Anyone who would like to help can email 12 On Your Side.

An NBC12 viewer set up a GoFundMe account for Hardy. Click here to donate.

