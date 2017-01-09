VDOT: Roads expected to refreeze overnight

VDOT continues to tackle secondary roads and neighborhood streets after the first snow storm of the year.

Crews are removing snow and packed ice from the streets, but they expect some roads to refreeze overnight and cause slick travel conditions for Tuesday morning.

VDOT advises drivers to be aware of road conditions before heading out on Tuesday. NBC12 will be on at 4 a.m. with a live look at the roads throughout our area.

