Mentioned on air: January 9 - January 15

Donate to the Harvey Family fund
Ricky Gray requests clemency - YouTube video
Red Cross in need of blood donations after storm
Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is apologizing for saying during a White House briefing that Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is apologizing for saying during a White House briefing that Adolf Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after a fire destroyed the playground at Elizabeth Redd Elementary School.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after a fire destroyed the playground at Elizabeth Redd Elementary School.More >>
As a memorial continued to grow on the sidewalk outside of the elementary school, parents and colleagues remembered the teacher killed as a dedicated educator who cared deeply for her students and was devoted to education.More >>
As a memorial continued to grow on the sidewalk outside of the elementary school, parents and colleagues remembered the teacher killed as a dedicated educator who cared deeply for her students and was devoted to education.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
Investigators continued to gather evidence Wednesday at a Waikiki apartment where a woman's dismembered body was found in a freezer.More >>
Investigators continued to gather evidence Wednesday at a Waikiki apartment where a woman's dismembered body was found in a freezer.More >>