Jack Berry accepts interim position with City of Petersburg

A former Richmond mayoral candidate accepted a new leadership position in Petersburg.

Jack Berry was hired as Petersburg's Interim Assistant City Manager by Interim City Manager Tom Tyrrell and the Robert Bobb consulting group, who is working with the city to help improve its finances.

Previously, Berry served 10 years as the executive director at Venture Richmond, as well as six years as the county administrator for Hanover County.

