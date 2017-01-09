Family: Henrico police chief apologizes for arresting the wrong man

Henrico police are apologizing to a family after a young man was arrested and charged with a violent crime that he didn't do. Charges against Kevante Pettus have now been dismissed and police say it was a case of mistaken identity.

Last week, Pettus' mother Adrian Saunders made this demand: "I would like them to come forth and apologize to my son on the news. They need to do their job. They're not doing their job."

Officers arrested him for a violent carjacking and shooting in Sandston, but Henrico police admitted they had the wrong guy.

Just one day after the mother and son sat down with NBC12 to talk about the ordeal, Saunders says Henrico Police Chief Humberto Cardounel Jr. called Pettus to apologize. She says she appreciates the apology, and police insist the victim gave investigators the wrong guy.

All charges against Pettus have now been d ropped.

Now Saunders wants to know how it happened, and NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin gave some insight.

"His mother is absolutely right. This shouldn't happen," said Benjamin. "But the reality is, it does."

Benjamin says he gives the police department credit for seeing the mistake and acting quickly to release Pettus from jail. But he says police can take steps to regain public trust.

"This case gives us the perfect opportunity to ask: How did he get misidentified? What went wrong here? And follow that up with what better procedures can the police follow in order to ensure this doesn't happen to somebody else? It should be a public discussion because the criminal justice system relies on public trust."

Pettus' mother says her son, who has mental challenges, was with counselors when the crime happened.

"Why not check with the alibi? If we're talking about positive identification of a potentially violent criminal, public safety concerns, and proper place procedure might mandate that they immediately take him into custody, even though there's additional investigation to do," said Benjamin.

The day the family received an apology from police, investigators said they caught the suspect. Marquice Shelton is now charged with the violent carjacking and shooting in Sandston and remains in jail. Mark Workman has also been arrested and charged with the crimes.

Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor also issued a statement regarding the mistake:

"My goal and the goal of the entire public safety community in Henrico is to keep citizens safe and secure. Anytime an individual is misidentifed and arrested based on that misidentification, it is very unfortunate. My goal is to try to ensure that simply does not happen. Public trust in the criminal justice system is of paramount importance. As Commonwealth's Attorney, I have worked closely with the community to improve communications and to help us be better at doing our job. I welcome the opportunity to continue that dialogue to do everything we can to avoid these situations and ensure the citizens of Henrico are safe."

