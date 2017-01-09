Police ID suspect after Chesterfield shooting sends victim to hospital

Chesterfield Police say they have arrested a suspect after a shooting in the Mason Woods neighborhood that has the victim fighting for his life.

Police have charged 23-year-old Demontre Bennett with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the victim knows the suspect.

The 911 call came into the dispatch center just before 9:45 a.m. The neighbor who made that call says that she saw a man standing outside the home on Mason Run Drive, firing off shots toward the corner of the lot.

Police believe that man was fighting with someone inside the home in the 6900 block of Mason Run Drive. Authorities say that fight then spilled out into the street and the gun was pulled.

Police were already on their way to the scene and were able to quickly secure the area, taking the suspect into custody.

The witness we spoke to doesn't believe the man even knew he struck anyone with a bullet.

"I walked to the front of the house and that's when they had told him he had actually hit someone in the house. He was very distraught," she said, asking not to be identified as the investigation continues.

The person he shot is still not being identified. Police say he is an adult male who is fighting for his life in the hospital.

That witness tells us the suspect also tossed the gun, police could be seen scanning the area with metal detectors.

Mason Run Drive is just off Beulah Road, near Hopkins Road.

Forensic teams now on scene near Mason Road and Mason Crest Dr pic.twitter.com/NVU5jPlO6v — Stephanie Robusto (@StephanieNBC12) January 9, 2017

BREAKING heavy police presence in Mason Run neighborhood of Chesterfield pic.twitter.com/DZ8WTVFfsO — Stephanie Robusto (@StephanieNBC12) January 9, 2017

