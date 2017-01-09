PHOTOS: Law enforcement appreciation day

Suspect tries to hide from police in pond

Monday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so we are taking the time to say "thank you" to all of the officers who keep our community safe.

You are encouraged to send a card or a treat to your local officers.

Of course, the biggest way to show your appreciation is to just say "thank you" to an officer when you see one.

To send in a photo of your loved ones in law enforcement, you can do so in three ways:

Posting to our Facebook wall

Tagging @nbc12 on Twitter

Submitting through our Send It To 12 page

