Richmond sets record low of 0 degrees

Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 20s. (Source: NBC12)

Following the weekend snowstorm, bitter cold has taken over Central Virginia.

Richmond set a record low of 0 degrees at 6:52 a.m. Monday, breaking the record of 1 degree set in 1940.

The snow and cold has closed schools and businesses throughout the area. Click here for a full list.

Temperatures will warm back up later this week as highs Tuesday will rise above freezing. Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-60s.

