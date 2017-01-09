Richmond sets record low of 0 degrees

Following the weekend snowstorm, bitter cold has taken over Central Virginia.
Richmond set a record low of 0 degrees at 6:52 a.m. Monday, breaking the record of 1 degree set in 1940.
The snow and cold has closed schools and businesses throughout the area. Click here for a full list.
Temperatures will warm back up later this week as highs Tuesday will rise above freezing. Temperatures on Friday are expected to be in the mid-60s.
Click here for the full forecast.
Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
5710 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23225
(804) 230-1212
publicfile@nbc12.com
(804) 230-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.