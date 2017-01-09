Police: Hopewell robbery suspect fires shots at officers

A Hopewell robbery suspect was arrested on Monday for firing shots at several officers.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Virginia Street at 12:44 a.m. Monday and found Brandon Luciano, 19, who police say matched the description of the suspect in the 7-Eleven robbery that happened at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday.

After officers arrived on the scene, police say Luciano ran off and fired shots at them.

Luciano was later found in the 3300 block of Granby Street.

He was taken into custody without further incident and is charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, grand larceny of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

A Hopewell police spokesperson says the officers involved did not fire shots back at Luciano.

“The officers exercised great restraint during this deadly encounter. We are thankful that neither the officers nor the suspect were [sic] injured during the apprehension of this dangerous felon,” said Capt. Whittington.

