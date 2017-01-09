Dominion crews battle bitter cold temperatures to restore power

Dominion crews were out in full force Monday afternoon working to restore power to about 1,200 customers left in the dark after this weekend's snowstorm. The number of customers experiencing outages has fluctuated to as many as 4,500 since Sunday morning.

Heat is back on in South Richmond’s Swanson neighborhood. About 120 customers there lost power for three hours Tuesday morning. Dominion Power says many of these outages are equipment glitches resulting from a spike in people cranking up the heat.

DOMINION CUSTOMERS: Click here for an update on power outages.

Representatives say most of these are relatively quick fixes. The power company says it’s brought in extra crews, working around the clock to make repairs as quickly as possible during the severe cold.

"I was getting ready to take my shower and I said, 'Uh oh,'" said neighbor Darryl Clark, after losing power at 10 in the morning.

Going without heat becomes more dire with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits. Luckily, Clark fired up the generator he's had since Hurricane Isabel in 2003.

"It's been reliable ever since," continued Clark. "I got the fire place going, and I have two electric heaters plugged into the generator. We're comfortable. Plus, I got the TV plugged in."

Mary Canada next door had to call her son at work to pick up her and her granddaughter. The thermostat plunged to the low 60s within a couple hours. Now, they're bundled up inside and heading to a warmer house.

"We are getting ready to get out of here right now and find some heat," said Mary Canada, wearing gloves inside her home.

Frigid temps can cause more problems than just cold toes. When frozen water inside pipes starts to melt, the pipe can burst, leaving a big mess. Experts suggest letting your faucet drip during very cold weather and insulating your pipes to avoid costly repairs.

Car batteries lose power extremely quickly if they sit in the cold. Make sure your battery is charged before the next cold spell.

Also, be a thoughtful neighbor and check on the people living next door to you, especially if they're elderly or disabled.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12