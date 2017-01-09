Dominion crews battle bitter cold temperatures to restore power

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office came to the rescue of a group of opossums on Wednesday morning after the mother died in a dog attack.More >>
Waverly Mayor Walter Mason, who is charged with 12 counts of election fraud, made his first court appearance Wednesday claiming his innocence.
Virginia State Police say a driver was killed Tuesday after in a single vehicle crash in Dinwiddie.
An RV pulling a car drove into a pond in Prince George on Tuesday afternoon near I-95 and I-295, injuring two people.
In Culpeper, heroin use is surging. The department wanted to find a way to reach as many people as possible to let them know how widespread heroin use had become.
