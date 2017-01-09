Man shot in Henrico home, police search for suspects

Henrico police are searching for the suspects in connection with shooting a man on Gayton Road, near the Tuckahoe YMCA on Patterson Avenue.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in a home. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and should survive, but he did have to have surgery.

Witnesses told police they saw two people run from the house. There is no word yet on who they are or how they might have been involved, but detectives say they have strong leads in the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests.

There is no word yet on what might have been the motive for this shooting.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12