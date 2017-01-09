Neighborhood roads in Richmond facing icy conditions

Main roads in Richmond are looking pretty good Monday morning, but some neighborhoods are seeing icy roads.

The roads were cleared early on in the storm, but now they are covered in a sheet of ice.

Our NBC12 crew was at the intersection of Belmont and Stuart streets in Richmond's Museum District and say the plow caused snow to build up around the cars. Those living in the area should allow extra time to dig their cars out.

Also, those who did not drive this weekend may encounter dead or dying batteries.

AAA says they will most likely receive several calls from drivers about their dead batteries. A car's battery can lose 35 percent of its strength at just 32 degrees, according to AAA.

AAA recommends unplugging electronic cables when the car is not running to prevent battery drainage.

