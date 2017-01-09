Sources: Man killed in Southside shooting is brother of missing woman

Richmond police arrested a Dinwiddie man in connection with a Southside shooting death late Sunday.

Deavon L. Jacobs, 25, was found shot to death around 10: 48 p.m. at the Motel 6 on Greshamwood Place, according to Richmond Police. Detectives arrested James D. Henshaw, 39, of Church Road in the case.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Sources confirm that Deavon Jacobs is the brother of missing 21-year-old Keeshae Jacobs. Keeshae Jacobs was last seen in Chimborazo Park in September of 2016.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

