Chesterfield police monitor icy road conditions

With temperatures well below freezing, some roads are a sheet of ice Monday morning.

Chesterfield police are closely monitoring parts of Old Gun Road because of slick conditions, and Nash Road is closed between Cattail and Reedy Branch roads due to ice.

VDOT says you should expect conditions to be slick, so use extra caution because any snow melt could have refrozen overnight. Also, black ice may be present until temperatures rise.

If you are heading out Monday, you should leave yourself a little extra time so you can take it nice and slow on the icy roads.

Do not forget to leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you in case you hit an icy patch. This will prevent you from potentially rear-ending another car.

If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas, and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

