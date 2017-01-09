Bitter cold hits hard this morning, plus a look at road conditions

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the bitter cold and icy roads. Lows are in the single digits. Andrew Freiden has your full forecast.

Nash Road between Cattail and Reedy Branch roads are closed in Chesterfield due to the icy conditions. Colleen Quigley will have more.

Ashley Monfort will have a look at the roads in Richmond.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12