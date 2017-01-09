Bitter cold hits hard this morning, plus a look at road conditions

The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The parents of an Ohio man detained in North Korea are pleading with the government to help secure their son’s release.More >>
The parents of an Ohio man detained in North Korea are pleading with the government to help secure their son’s release.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is facing charges for allegedly aborting her own baby, and the medical examiner released the cause of death of the infant.More >>
A Chesterfield woman is facing charges for allegedly aborting her own baby, and the medical examiner released the cause of death of the infant.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.More >>
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.More >>
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
The man, who is a military veteran, is reportedly in stable condition but hasn’t regained consciousness yet.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>