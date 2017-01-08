Road conditions could worsen ahead of Monday commute

Virginia State Police troopers are asking drivers to stay patient and stay home.

While the sun did help thaw out Virginia roads, the concern into Sunday night is that water will refreeze on the roads, causing icy conditions for commuters on Monday morning.

"Many secondary and rural roads are still snow-covered, slick and impassable. Virginians are reminded to still be patient rather than risk getting stuck or involved in a crash," stated Corinne Geller with the Virginia State Police.

She explained that stuck and disabled vehicles continue to be the most common emergency call for Virginia troopers.

From 12 a.m. on Saturday through 6 p.m. on Sunday, VSP responded to 772 traffic crashes and aided 1,234 disabled vehicles statewide. According to Geller, troopers received a total of 3,928 calls for service during that same time.

"With temperatures still well below freezing, any thawing that took place during the day will refreeze overnight and cause treacherous road conditions. Folks are still advised to stay home tonight and delay travel in the morning, if at all possible," said Geller.

The Tri-Cities and Richmond Metro area accounted for 241 of those traffic crashes and 229 disabled vehicles.

To check road conditions in advance of leaving home, call 511 or go to www.511virginia.org.

