Tips on how to stay safe after the snowstorm

Before you step outside, bundling up should be a priority with temperatures well below freezing. In Richmond, sledding is a favorite snow activity for people of all ages, but layering warm clothes is key to staying safe in the cold.

"If he’s going to be out here for a couple hours, we have water,” explained one mother. “That’s a big thing. I mean, you can kind of tell their lips dry and chapped. Is there a film on their lips?"

Dehydration can still occur even in the cold. Outdoor activities in the cold can still be strenuous, cause you to sweat, and could still lead to heat exhaustion.

As the bitter cold temperatures continued across Central Virginia, thousands of residents experienced the cold inside and outside of their home.

Neighbors on South Drive in Richmond woke up without power Sunday morning, and it continued to cut off and on throughout the day. They were among thousands of people without power after the snow.

"The first thing I did when I realized the power was out was put the faucets on drip,” said Larry Landon.

Leaving faucets on drip can help prevent pipes bursting in a home without power and heat.

The City of Richmond also suggests the following about staying safe after snow falls and cold weather continues:

Keep all combustible items, such as blankets, furniture, clothing, towels, laundry, at least three feet away from space heaters

If using kerosene heaters, make sure the room they are in is well ventilated

Refuel heaters outside after the heater has had time to cool

Do not operate any generators inside the house, garage, or under a window

Do not shovel snow from driveway aprons into the roadway. Place the snow on the sides of your driveway or onto grassy areas, off of roads in order to make parking, travel, plowing and treating of the roads easier.

If there are power outages, be a good neighbor and check on your neighbors, especially those who are elderly or disabled. Keep your electronic devices fully charged.

The Mayo Clinic also urges people to watch out for signs of hypothermia as temperatures stay below freezing. Signs include:

Shivering

Dizziness

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Slurred speech

Confusion and poor decision-making

Bright red, cold skin, especially with infants

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12