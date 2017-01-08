Several Central VA schools closed on Monday

Henrico police have arrested a woman involved in the murder of Martré Coles.More >>
Henrico police have arrested a woman involved in the murder of Martré Coles.More >>
Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a firearm violation at a business in Henrico.More >>
Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a firearm violation at a business in Henrico.More >>
A mom breastfeeding her baby at a Henrico mall was asked to move by a security guard.More >>
A mom breastfeeding her baby at a Henrico mall was asked to move by a security guard.More >>
A Virginia State Police trooper on a motorcycle was rear-ended on Broad Street on Tuesday near I-64 in Short Pump.More >>
A Virginia State Police trooper on a motorcycle was rear-ended on Broad Street on Tuesday near I-64 in Short Pump.More >>
Henrico police arrested a person after a high-speed chase in the county's West End.More >>
Henrico police arrested a person after a high-speed chase in the county's West End.More >>