Several Central VA schools closed on Monday

Several area school systems are closed on Monday.

Chesterfield County Public Schools are closed Monday. The school system posted a video, which can be seen here.

Henrico County Public Schools and offices will be closed on Monday. Employees do not need to report.

Richmond Public Schools are also closed, but Plan D personnel need to report at 7:30 a.m.

Hanover County Public Schools will also be closed on Monday. Employees are instructed to use Code 1.

Petersburg Public Schools and offices are closed on Monday. All activities and events are canceled. Only essential personnel are to report to work.

Nottoway, Charles City, Essex, Greensville, Hopewell, King and Queen, Mecklenburg, Southampton, Sussex, West Point, Prince George, Powhatan, Dinwiddie, Nottoway, and King William schools are also closed on Monday.

The Math and Science Center is also closed on Monday.

Maggie Walker Governor's School is also closed on Monday.

Several colleges will also be closed or delayed on Monday.

Bryant & Stratton College will open at 10 a.m. Monday, and ECPI University is operating on a 1-hour delay.

Richard Bland College of William & Mary will be closed Monday, and all activities are canceled.

Rappahannock Community College, as well as Union Presbyterian Seminary, will be closed on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12