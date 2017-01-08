Man wanted in connection with Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery

A 7-Eleven store was robbed at gunpoint, and Hopewell police are searching for the man involved in the armed robbery.

The robbery happened at the store located at 3301 Oaklawn Boulevard around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation revealed that a man entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from employees. After he received the cash, police say he ran from the business.

Police describe the offender as a black man between 20 to 25 years old, 5-feet-7-inches tall to 5-feet-9-inches tall, and 160 to 170 pounds. He was wearing tan/gray pants, a dark blue down jacket with a black hoodie underneath with the hood pulled up, a light blue bandana covering his mouth, black Under Armor gloves, black shoes, and had a dark-colored handgun.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is asked to call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or in Prince George County at (804) 733-2777.

