Man wanted in connection with Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery

As a family prepares to bury their son, they're pleading with witnesses to come forward to solve his murder.More >>
Petersburg has approved a 13 percent water rate hike, effective immediately.More >>
The investigation is ongoing, but right now, it looks like a boiler explosion caused the partial building collapse at Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services.More >>
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews are working on grading, curb work, and new pavement along Temple Avenue in Colonial Heights to improve the Interstate 95/Temple Avenue interchange.More >>
A building has collapsed at Container First Services near the recycling center and landfill in Petersburg, according to Petersburg police.More >>
