Tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of lettuce overturns on I-295 in Henrico

A tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of lettuce overturned on Interstate 295 Sunday morning, closing all lanes for a period of time.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 22, near New Market Road.

State police say the tractor-trailer attempted to pass a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. As the tractor-trailer attempted to pass, the trailer started to fishtail, causing it to lose control and hit the pickup truck.

According to Virginia State Police, the tractor-trailer then ran off the right side of the road and hit the guardrail, causing it to overturn and block all three lanes.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 32-year-old Denroy R. Budhan, of New York, was charged with reckless driving and defective equipment. Troopers say he had bald tires.

There are no injuries.

The lanes reopened around 5 p.m., according to VDOT.

