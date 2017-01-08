State police responded to 686 crashes statewide

Virginia State Police have responded to 686 crashes and 1,037 disabled vehicles statewide during this weekend's winter storm.

During the same time, police have received 3,257 calls for service.

The period spanned from 12 a.m. Saturday through 12 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, 226 crashes were in Central Virginia, and troopers responded to 207 disabled vehicles during that time-frame.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers are on the scene responding to 26 traffic crashes and 18 disabled vehicles.

State police investigated a fatal crash that happened in Greene County on Saturday. They say icy roads caused the crash.

State police are still advising drivers to stay off the roads until the roads are treated.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Drive for conditions – slow your speed and don’t tailgate

Always buckle up

Give yourself extra travel time to reach your destination

Don’t drive distracted

Click here to check road conditions or call 511.

