VDOT: Expect icy conditions Sunday morning

Driving conditions remain hazardous in many areas. Low overnight temperatures caused roadways to refreeze and create slick conditions. It’s best to stay off the roads through the weekend and early in the week.

Great progress was made on interstates in the Hampton Roads region overnight. Driving is still discouraged as crews are still plowing and treating on and off ramps, shoulders and the mainlines.

Across much of the state, interstate and primary road conditions are minor with areas of snow, ice or slush to moderate with snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.

If you must be out, take it slow, leave ample room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you, do not brake suddenly and make sure your car is in safe winter driving condition. Tires with good tread is critical!

If driveways or sidewalks are too icy or slick for walking, road conditions may also be slippery. Controlling cars on icy roads is extremely difficult.

As drivers encounter slow-moving equipment such as snowplows, slow down and allow operators the right of way.

VDOT crews continue to focusing efforts on interstate and primary routes and are starting work on secondary and subdivision streets today.

Low temperatures will slow snow removal efforts and even when secondary roads and neighborhood streets are plowed snow will remain frozen on the road surface.

When clearing your driveway, shovel to the right. This will cause less snow to be plowed back into driveways.

Monitor road conditions by going to www.511virginia.org.

If you need more information or report a specific road-related problem, go to https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or call 800-FOR-ROADS (800-367-7623).

For more information on winter travel, go to http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12