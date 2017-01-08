2 adults, 2 children displaced after Henrico house fire

Two adults and two children are displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Henrico's Northside.

Crews received calls about flames coming from a home in the 8400 block of Chamberlayne Road just before midnight on Saturday.

Firefighters battled bitter temperatures and icy roadways on their way to the scene. When they arrived, they found a single-story home with flames coming from the back.

They started battling the fire from the inside but then moved to the outside to due to the volume of the fire. Firefighters then moved back inside once they were able to knock out most of the blaze.

The people who live in the home were asleep and woke up to the smoke alarm. No injuries were reported.

Crews were on the scene for 11 hours due to heavy fire found in the attic, the cold temperatures, and icy equipment.

The fire has been ruled accidental due to improper disposal of fireplace ashes.

