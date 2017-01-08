Over 700 still without power in Central VA

An RV pulling a car drove into a pond in Prince George on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An RV pulling a car drove into a pond in Prince George on Tuesday afternoon near I-95 and I-295, injuring two people.More >>
Virginia State Police say a driver was killed Tuesday after in a single vehicle crash in Dinwiddie.More >>
In Culpeper, heroin use is surging. The department wanted to find a way to reach as many people as possible to let them know how widespread heroin use had become.More >>
Louisa County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of cutting live power wires.More >>
Buckingham County community members showed their support for the families of two children struck and killed by a truck last month as they were crossing the street to catch their school bus.More >>
