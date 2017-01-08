Over 700 still without power in Central VA

Over 700 Dominion customers are still without power in Central Virginia due to the winter storm.

Dominion says the outages were scattered.

The bulk of the outages was in Henrico near the Short Pump area due to a wire down because of equipment failure.

Hundreds were without power in Chesterfield and New Kent counties, as well as the city of Richmond.

At one point, over 3,000 customers were without power Sunday.

Crews are going to the locations affected and are going to reroute the electricity.

The goal is to have the power restored by the end of the day.

