State Police cruiser hit while trooper helps driver on I-95

A Virginia State Police Sergeant was taken to Chippenham Hospital after the cruiser he was sitting in was struck while on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield. (Source: Virginia State Police)

The trooper pulled over to help a driver on I-95 near the Route 10 exit around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a pickup ran off the road and hit the cruiser from behind, according to State Police. The cruiser, which had its blue lights on, was pushed into the disabled vehicle. The sergeant sitting inside the cruiser was injured.

State Police officials say the injuries to the trooper are not life-threatening, but he is receiving treatment at Chippenham Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and there's no word on what caused the crash.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed as of 8 p.m., according to VDOT.

Troopers spent much of the day responding to hundreds of crashes across the Commonwealth as a snowstorm made for treacherous driving conditions, including in Chesterfield where snow totals topped 6" in many parts of the county.

