VDOT says icy patches remain on many roads

As the snow moves out and colder air plunges in, the Virginia Department of Transportation says crews will be working in 12-hour shifts around the clock to clear interstates and primary roads.

Most of the roads in Central Virginia are in "moderate to severe condition, meaning that icy patches or snow covers major portions of the roadway," VDOT said in a press release Saturday evening.

Interstates are in "minor to moderate condition and are improving."

VDOT continues to urge motorists to stay off the roads for crews to continue snow removal operations.

"It is VDOT’s goal to have all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends," VDOT said.

