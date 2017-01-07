Stranded Greyhound passengers say they were almost kicked out of terminal

Some Greyhound passengers say they feared getting kicked out of the terminal on Saturday. (Source: NBC12)

Some travelers trying to go south found themselves stranded in Richmond during Saturday's snowstorm.

And to add to what was an already frustrating situation, some passengers traveling by Greyhound bus claimed that they were getting kicked out of the terminal.

"We're stuck here," Charles Carpenter told NBC12.

He was stranded since Friday night with other passengers. He's trying to get back to Atlanta.

"The driver, he didn't even inform us that Greyhound had put an advisory out that they wasn't going to go past this place," said Carpenter.

Carpenter says he slept at the terminal, but by Saturday morning, he says the news got worse.

"When we went back up there to the counter they told us we had to go back to New York," he said. "I'm like, 'Why do I have to go back to New York?'"

Carpenter along with several other passengers had more than one complaint.

"This morning they were threatening to kick us out of here," he said. "I just don't understand why would you do that to people. They didn't care they were going to put us in the elements."

Todd Mobley, who is trying to get to Myrtle Beach, had the same complaint.

"(They said) go back to where you came from or go get a room, you can't stay here overnight," he said.

The Walton sisters, who were trying to get back to Florida, said they were warned the next bus might not leave until Monday.

NBC12 reporter Ashley Monfort spoke to management, but the supervisor said she did not want to be recorded.

After waiting almost 24 hours and an hour after NBC12 crews spoke to passengers, buses were back up and running.

Greyhound's corporate office provided this statement:

Greyhound service from Richmond resumed at noon today, and we're working diligently to get all customers on the road as soon as possible. Customers with tickets or who intend to purchase tickets are always able to stay at the station when they're delayed and unable to travel due to inclement weather. Customers at the station have been fed and we're doing our best to keep them comfortable while they wait to travel.

Greyhound says they were working all morning to get the buses moving and say they are now looking into the complaints that people were told they couldn't stay at the terminal.

Greyhound is posting the latest advisories for travel up and down the East Coast on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12