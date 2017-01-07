Chesterfield mom says son has been found

Leslie Johnson says her son Jacob is in need of insulin. (Source: Facebook)

A Chesterfield teen, who was in need of medication, has been found, according to the teen's mother.

The teen's mother, Leslie Johnson, says Jacob is safe and is with police. She posted the update on Facebook Sunday morning. Chesterfield police confirmed on their Facebook page that he has been found.

Jacob, 16, went missing Saturday morning near John Tyler Community College. It was believed he was coming home. Police also said there have been sightings in the Queensmill and Walton Park subdivisions.

On Saturday, Leslie made a plea for residents near areas such as Lucks Lane, Walton Park and Charter Colony to keep an eye out for Jacob.

