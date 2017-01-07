Chesterfield mom says son has been found

Chesterfield Police have stopped using the new Axon Flex 2 body cameras after an officer said the cable was hot to the touch.More >>
The cleanup continues Monday morning in Chesterfield after motor oil spilled into the James River, near Dutch Gap.More >>
Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire confirms that there is a controlled burn at Fort Pickett today.More >>
A man suffered serious injuries after being trapped under a tractor blade on Monday.More >>
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a driver plowed into a family's home Sunday morning.More >>
