JMU Dukes upend Youngstown St. to win national championship - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

JMU Dukes upend Youngstown St. to win national championship

By David Hylton, Digital
Connect
JMU easily handled YSU on Saturday. (Source: Facebook) JMU easily handled YSU on Saturday. (Source: Facebook)
FRISCO, TX (WWBT) -

The James Madison University Dukes jumped out to a 21-0 lead Saturday and never looked back as they won the FCS National Championship over Youngstown State University. 

JMU cruised to a 28-14 win and finishes the season 14-1. The Dukes only loss this season was to North Carolina. 

JMU's championship ended North Dakota State's incredible run of five straight titles. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly