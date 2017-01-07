JMU Dukes upend Youngstown St. to win national championship

The James Madison University Dukes jumped out to a 21-0 lead Saturday and never looked back as they won the FCS National Championship over Youngstown State University.

JMU cruised to a 28-14 win and finishes the season 14-1. The Dukes only loss this season was to North Carolina.

JMU's championship ended North Dakota State's incredible run of five straight titles.

