Man wanted for commercial robbery in Richmond

Police are searching for a person wanted in a commercial robbery that happened last August.

Officers are looking for 23-year-old George W. Thomas in connection for robbing the Stop & Go on Mechanicsville Turnpike just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Thomas allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and told him to empty the cash register, according to Richmond police. He then took off with the money in a dark-colored sedan.

Thomas is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Officers say he is known to visit the Essex Village area in Henrico or the Meadowbridge Road area in Richmond.

Detectives believe Thomas may be involved in more recent robberies.

Anyone who knows anything about Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call RPD Detective Eric Livengood at (804) 646-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

