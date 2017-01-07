Colonial Heights PD asks everyone to stay home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colonial Heights PD asks everyone to stay home

By Megan Woo, Digital
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) -

The Colonial Heights Police Department is asking everyone to stay home unless it's necessary to be out on the roads.

Crews are working to clear main roads, but several secondary roads are impassable.

