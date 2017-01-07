Snow totals around Central Virginia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Snow totals around Central Virginia

By Megan Woo, Digital
Several inches are on the ground in Central Virginia, and we want to see your snow totals.

You can send us your photos several ways:

Include the location that you took the photo, and we will add it to the map.

