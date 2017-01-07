VIDEO: Petersburg corner store goes up in flames

A Petersburg building went up in flames early Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 12 a.m. at a corner store, located at the intersection of Harding and Matthew streets. Fire officials deemed the building a total loss.

It took fire crews four or five hours to mark the blaze under control.

No one was hurt, and the fire is under investigation.

