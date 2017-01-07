Man wanted in connection with Hanover bank robbery

A man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The robbery happened at the EVB Bank in the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 2:54 p.m.

Deputies say the man walked up to the teller, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

He then took off from the scene in a silver-colored sedan.

The suspect is described as an older white man wearing a dark-colored stocking cap and a bandana, which covered a part of his face.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

