Richmond wedding goes on with help from volunteers

Richmond Police have identified the second victim killed in a double shooting on Saturday at the Midlothian Village apartments.More >>
Richmond Police have identified the second victim killed in a double shooting on Saturday at the Midlothian Village apartments.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police say one of the men arrested is a violent sex offender from Dinwiddie who has 10 outstanding warrants, including rape and abduction.More >>
Police say one of the men arrested is a violent sex offender from Dinwiddie who has 10 outstanding warrants, including rape and abduction.More >>
In a recent Board of Visitors meeting, a presentation showed several options ranging from a 3 percent to 6 percent increase. That breaks down from $320 to $696 more an academic year for students.More >>
In a recent Board of Visitors meeting, a presentation showed several options ranging from a 3 percent to 6 percent increase. That breaks down from $320 to $696 more an academic year for students.More >>
A 25-year-old army veteran reached out to NBC12 because she says it’s impossible to ever find parking at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.More >>
A 25-year-old army veteran reached out to NBC12 because she says it’s impossible to ever find parking at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.More >>