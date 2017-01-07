Richmond wedding goes on with help from volunteers

At Richmond's Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Saturday's snowstorm was more than just an inconvenience. It caused a dilemma.

A wedding was scheduled at 2 p.m., so they put a plea on Facebook asking for volunteers to shovel the steps and plaza so a couple can make it down the aisle.

Within the hour, the sounds of snow blowers and shovels scraping the concrete could be heard throughout the plaza.

For John and Bridget Hodgson, this was more than just a labor of love. They were paying it forward because 23 years ago, kind strangers did the exact same thing for them on their winter wedding day.

"It was cold and it did snow, and I was thinking, 'I have no idea who shoveled for our wedding, and I didn't say thank you to anyone.' I know it wasn't us. I was preoccupied with trivial things," said Bridget Hodgson.

For Chelsea and Reid, it was a magical day. They got hitched without a hitch.

For anyone who knows the happy couple, it is clear they were not about to let a little snow get in the way of true love.

"I think they would have had it, even it was just the bride and groom and one witness," said wedding guest Kristen Beizer.

