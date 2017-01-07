Mayor Stoney: Stay home and watch football

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he wants Richmonders to stay off the roads, in an interview with NBC12 on Saturday.

Stoney says Richmond pre-treated neighborhood roads and continues to make them a priority through the storm to ensure residents can get out of their homes on Sunday and back to work on Monday. Stoney was recently briefed by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on the situation.

Getting briefed on storm at Emergency Operations Center. Remember -- Patience. Caution. Common Sense.#OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/kJbKmkcUwF — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 7, 2017

Stoney asked everyone to "be patient, use caution and use common sense."

"There's a lot of football on today, kick back and watch the game," said Stoney. "Please stay off the roads."

