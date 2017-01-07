Mayor Stoney: Stay home and watch football - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Mayor Stoney: Stay home and watch football

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
NBC12 spoke with Mayor Stoney in a live interview Saturday. NBC12 spoke with Mayor Stoney in a live interview Saturday.
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he wants Richmonders to stay off the roads, in an interview with NBC12 on Saturday.

Stoney says Richmond pre-treated neighborhood roads and continues to make them a priority through the storm to ensure residents can get out of their homes on Sunday and back to work on Monday. Stoney was recently briefed by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on the situation.

Stoney asked everyone to "be patient, use caution and use common sense."

"There's a lot of football on today, kick back and watch the game," said Stoney. "Please stay off the roads."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly