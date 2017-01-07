Businesses close across the Commonwealth; full list of closings

Police say one of the men arrested is a violent sex offender from Dinwiddie who has 10 outstanding warrants, including rape and abduction.More >>
Police say one of the men arrested is a violent sex offender from Dinwiddie who has 10 outstanding warrants, including rape and abduction.More >>
In a recent Board of Visitors meeting, a presentation showed several options ranging from a 3 percent to 6 percent increase. That breaks down from $320 to $696 more an academic year for students.More >>
In a recent Board of Visitors meeting, a presentation showed several options ranging from a 3 percent to 6 percent increase. That breaks down from $320 to $696 more an academic year for students.More >>
A 25-year-old army veteran reached out to NBC12 because she says it’s impossible to ever find parking at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.More >>
A 25-year-old army veteran reached out to NBC12 because she says it’s impossible to ever find parking at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Henrico Police Crash Team is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident along Lakeside Avenue. Officers responded to the 1700 block for an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 6:18 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. Lakeside Avenue is currently closed between Hilliard Road and Fairway Avenue. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a ...More >>
The Henrico Police Crash Team is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in an accident along Lakeside Avenue. Officers responded to the 1700 block for an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 6:18 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. Lakeside Avenue is currently closed between Hilliard Road and Fairway Avenue. Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved. Report an Error or Submit a ...More >>