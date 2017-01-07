Businesses close across the Commonwealth; full list of closings

Businesses and churches are closing across the Commonwealth after Saturday's snow storm blanketed roads in Virginia.

Saturday's U of R women's basketball game was postponed to Sunday. The men's basketball game is still scheduled to play on Saturday.

Hey, @UMassBasketball. We don't appreciate you bringing your weather with you. — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) January 7, 2017

