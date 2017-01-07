Businesses close across the Commonwealth; full list of closings - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Businesses close across the Commonwealth; full list of closings

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Businesses and churches are closing across the Commonwealth after Saturday's snow storm blanketed roads in Virginia.

Saturday's U of R women's basketball game was postponed to Sunday. The men's basketball game is still scheduled to play on Saturday.

