Saturday's U of R women's basketball game postponed to Sunday

Saturday's University of Richmond women's basketball game against St. Bonaventure has been pushed back to Sunday due to the weather conditions, according to athletic officials.

The game was set to take place at 3 p.m. but has since been delayed to 12 p.m. Sunday.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may still use them Sunday at no additional cost.

Saturday's VCU men's basketball game against UMass will still take place at 1 p.m. No plans to delay the game have been announced.

