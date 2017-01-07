Saturday's U of R women's basketball game postponed to Sunday

Richmond's newest indoor football team seems to pack some offensive punch, topping Alabama, 84-8, in the first game in franchise history.More >>
Richmond's newest indoor football team seems to pack some offensive punch, topping Alabama, 84-8, in the first game in franchise history.More >>
Richmond was held to just one run as the Yard Goats evened the opening series at the Diamond.More >>
Richmond was held to just one run as the Yard Goats evened the opening series at the Diamond.More >>
George Washington broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning and went on to down the Spiders in the first of a three game series on Friday.More >>
George Washington broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning and went on to down the Spiders in the first of a three game series on Friday.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels belted their way to an 11-1 win over Hartford to open the 2017 season, and former Major League all-star David Justice was the guest of honor.More >>
The Richmond Flying Squirrels belted their way to an 11-1 win over Hartford to open the 2017 season, and former Major League all-star David Justice was the guest of honor.More >>
The new arena football team will hit the field at the Richmond Coliseum on Saturday night and held its final practice on Thursday to get ready.More >>
The new arena football team will hit the field at the Richmond Coliseum on Saturday night and held its final practice on Thursday to get ready.More >>