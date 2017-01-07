Over 40 flights canceled out of RIC due to snowy conditions

There are several flight cancellations out of Richmond International Airport due to the snowy conditions, according to airport officials.

Forty-four flights have been canceled so far, and first arrivals are not expected until after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Airport officials are reminding those who have plans to fly out to check their flight status and to allow extra time to drive to the airport.

AM Update cont'd: 44 CXLS thus far today. First arrivals not expected until after 10:30AM. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) January 7, 2017

AM Update cont'd: Check your flight's status, allow extra time for the drive if heading to #RIC. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) January 7, 2017