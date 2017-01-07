Over 40 flights canceled out of RIC due to snowy conditions - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Over 40 flights canceled out of RIC due to snowy conditions

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: Ryan Scarbrough Source: Ryan Scarbrough
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

There are several flight cancellations out of Richmond International Airport due to the snowy conditions, according to airport officials.

Forty-four flights have been canceled so far, and first arrivals are not expected until after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Airport officials are reminding those who have plans to fly out to check their flight status and to allow extra time to drive to the airport.

