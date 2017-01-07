State Police responded to over 300 crashes on Saturday morning

Virginia State Police say they have responded to over 300 crashes on Saturday morning

Police responded to 325 traffic crashes and 322 disabled vehicles between midnight and noon on Saturday, receiving a total of 1,124 calls for service.

There were 86 crashes and 76 disabled vehicles in the Metro Richmond area.

VDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads during the storm as they continue cleanup. Crews are out plowing the roads, but they say the roads will still be slick Saturday morning. The hardest hit areas are in the southern half of Virginia and the Hampton Roads region, according to VDOT.

VDOT says they are focusing on interstates and primary roads first.

A Caroline County deputy has been sent to the hospital after a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane and hit the deputy's vehicle head-on.

