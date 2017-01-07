State Police responded to over 300 crashes on Saturday morning

Louisa County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of cutting live power wires.More >>
Louisa County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of cutting live power wires.More >>
Buckingham County community members showed their support for the families of two children struck and killed by a truck last month as they were crossing the street to catch their school bus.More >>
Buckingham County community members showed their support for the families of two children struck and killed by a truck last month as they were crossing the street to catch their school bus.More >>
A few dozen people held a peaceful march in front of the Powhatan courthouse on Friday afternoon to protest a judge's verdict in a stabbing case.More >>
A few dozen people held a peaceful march in front of the Powhatan courthouse on Friday afternoon to protest a judge's verdict in a stabbing case.More >>
An appeals court has denied a Virginia transgender teen's request to expedite arguments in his case regarding whether he can use the boys bathroom.More >>
An appeals court has denied a Virginia transgender teen's request to expedite arguments in his case regarding whether he can use the boys bathroom.More >>
Three tornadoes hit Virginia on Thursday. An EF-1 tornado hit an area near the town of Irvington, located in the Northern Neck, and two EF-0 tornadoes hit other areas of the state: Chesapeake and Herndon.More >>
Three tornadoes hit Virginia on Thursday. An EF-1 tornado hit an area near the town of Irvington, located in the Northern Neck, and two EF-0 tornadoes hit other areas of the state: Chesapeake and Herndon.More >>