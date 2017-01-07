UPDATE: Injured Caroline deputy expected to make full recovery

A Caroline County sheriff's deputy was injured after an early Saturday morning crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers say a pickup was heading west on Ladysmith Road when the driver crossed the double yellow line and struck Deputy McGhee vehicle head-on. This happened around 5 a.m. just west of the Balty Road intersection.

Deputy McGhee was transported to Mary Washington Hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

He suffered a fractured left femur, a fractured right lower leg, and a fractured foot, along with some soft tissue injuries. The Caroline County Sheriff's Office posted the update to its Facebook page, and the organization also said the deputy is in good spirits and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Both Deputy McGhee and the entire CCSO family are overwhelmed by the calls, emails, texts and other supportive communications we have received and continue to receive," said Sheriff Lippa. "It means a great deal to all of us to know the level of concern and caring this community and our law enforcement brethren have displayed. I will continue to pass along your well wishes to Deputy McGhee."

The pickup driver, 30 -year-old Neal Hambleton of Ruther Glen, was charged with driving under the influence and was taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Saturday evening, the Caroline County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy McGhee's surgery was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office said McGhee will be hospitalized for one week and will then begin his rehabilitation. Deputy McGhee and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office also passed along a thank you for all of the community's kind words, thoughts, prayers, emails and text messages of support.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12