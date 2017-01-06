2 arrested after home invasion in Fredericksburg

Two people have been arrested after Fredericksburg Police say the suspects forced their way into a home, then tied up and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The robbery happened on Jan. 4 in the 400 block of Maple Court. Police responded to an apartment complex at 11 a.m. and found the victim outside. The victim said he knew one of the suspects.

One of the suspects was seen leaving the scene in a burgundy sedan. A deputy in Spotsylvania County later pulled over a vehicle matching the description.

Police say 33-year-old Christopher Tharrington was taken into custody and charged with abduction, robbery, breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The second suspect, 25-year-old Christopher Smith, was arrested on Friday by Stafford deputies. He faces similar charges.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12