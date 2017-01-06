Most college basketball games involving local teams still on as scheduled

Expected inclement weather is causing some changes to area basketball games. Below you'll find the latest information.
As of now, the VCU men's game against UMass is on as scheduled for Saturday at 1:00pm.
Richmond departed for Washington, DC, tonight rather than tomorrow to beat the weather. The Spiders and George Washington are expected to play as scheduled at 12:00pm on Sunday.
Virginia Union's men's and women's basketball games at Fayetteville State are on as scheduled.
Virginia State's men's and women's basketball games at Livingstone College have been postponed until Sunday. The women tip off at 2:00pm, the men at 4:00pm.
As of now, both the Richmond women's contest with St. Bonaventure on Saturday at 3:00 and the VCU women's match-up with Saint Louis on Sunday at 1:00 are both on as scheduled.
